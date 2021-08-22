Video: Steelers fans fight after woman hits man in stands during game

It’s football season again in Pittsburgh.

During the Steelers preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, a woman at Heinz Field decided to become an entire problem.

We don’t know what led up to the fight, but in the video below you can see a woman screaming "get the f--k out" before slapping a man a starting a wild fight.

The man she slapped? Yea, he seemed to knock out the man she was with. You should watch it for yourself:

"She smacked him, she smacked him in his face," one individual can be heard saying after the fight is over.

"She hit him first," another individual can be heard saying. "Someone get his glasses."

It is not known what happens after the fight, but … preseason football in Pittsburgh, am I right?

The Steelers beat the Lions 26-20 in the preseason game, letting Detroit score all its points in the fourth quarter.