Victor Hedman suffers nasty cut terrifyingly close to eye after visor shatters

Hockey visors are designed to protect the upper half of a player's face. In the rare case that those visors shatter, though, all bets are off.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman got extremely lucky at the World Championships on Friday. While playing for Sweden, the defenseman's half-shield split in halfand sliced him justunder his left eye. Like, horrifyingly close to that eye.

You can check out pictures below, but you've been warned -- it's not for the faint of heart or weak of stomach.

Saying that guy got lucky is quite the understatement. An inch or two higher and we could be talking about loss of eye. Time for somebody to play the lottery.