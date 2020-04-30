Victor Cruz reflects on infamous Miami boat trip before Giants' failed playoff run: 'This photo will haunt me for the rest of my life'

Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz says he’s still haunted by the infamous Miami boat picture that was taken just a week before the Giants lost to the Green Bay Packers in a 2016 playoff game.

Cruz reflected on the what-ifs in an interview with E! News this week where he recalled the public backlash he and former teammates Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis faced after they were accused of not taking their upcoming Wild Card game against the Packers seriously enough.

“If this was 1999, no one would have known about the trip, we would have went, had a great time, come back,” he said. “And then had we won the game, that’s the part that kind of bothers me, too. If we won the game, they’d be like, ‘Go to Miami every week, apparently that’s the good luck charm.’ The fact that we lost, left a bad taste in everybody’s mouth.”

Despite losing 38-13, Cruz said he doesn’t regret the decision to go.

“It was right after a game, and we were just about to go into the playoffs, and although we had the day off, we went to Miami, we had a good time, it was New Year’s Day, we came back the next day, didn’t break any rules,” he said.

“It was more so the feeling of, ‘Man, when am I going to get to do this again? When am I going to get to be an athlete, win a football game, go on a private jet, go to Miami the same night?”

The one-time Pro Bowler was drafted by the Giants in 2010. He was released shortly after the teams' failed playoff stint and, despite winning a Super Bowl in 2012, his trip to Miami might be what he’s remembered by most.

“This photo will haunt me for the rest of my life.”