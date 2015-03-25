Viciedo slams White Sox past Royals

Dayan Viciedo smacked a grand slam in the Chicago White Sox's 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals in the middle test of a three-game set.

Andre Rienzo (1-0) picked up his first career win. He surrendered two runs on five hits and three walks over six frames for the White Sox, who have won a season-high five straight games.

Jeremy Guthrie (12-10) allowed five runs on nine hits over six innings for Kansas City, which has dropped four consecutive tilts and seven of its last nine.

"We just played a couple bad games," Kansas City designated hitter Billy Butler said of his team's recent struggles.

Chicago plated all five of its runs in the fourth.

Alexei Ramirez hit a leadoff double before scoring on Adam Dunn's single to center. Paul Konerko singled and Conor Gillaspie's base hit two batters later loaded the bases with one away for Viciedo, who cracked a grand slam into the fountain in left field to make it 5-0.

A Mike Moustakas sacrifice fly in the fourth and David Lough's RBI single in the sixth cut the deficit to 5-2.

The Royals put runners on first and second with one away in the eighth, but Lough lined into an unassisted double play at first base to end the threat.

Addison Reed fired a 1-2-3 ninth to notch his 33rd save of the season.

"It's awesome that I was able to get the save for him," Reed said of helping Rienzo notch his first career win. "Any time I go out there I'm trying to finish the ball game with a win and today was extra special because of the fact that (Rienzo) was the first Brazilian pitcher to get a win."

Game Notes

The White Sox outhit the Royals 13-6 ... Chicago was 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position, while Kansas City finished 1-for-10 with RISP ... Viciedo's blast was his 11th of the year.