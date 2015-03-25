Veteran C Brad Meester signs 1-year deal with Jaguars, choosing NFL over retirement

Center Brad Meester has decided to rejoin the Jacksonville Jaguars, signing a one-year deal to play a 14th season.

Meester, a second-round draft pick in 2000, has spent his entire career in Jacksonville.

He holds franchise records for games played (193) and started (193), and is the only player to spend 13 seasons with the club. He will enter next season with a streak of 74 consecutive starts, tied for the second-longest in team history and the second-longest streak among active NFL centers.

Of the 255 players selected in the 2000 NFL draft, Meester, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress are the only position players currently on an NFL roster. Meester's first 48 starts were at left guard before moving to center.