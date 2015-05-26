Venus out of Fed Cup playoff

Brindisi, Italy (SportsNetwork.com) - Venus Williams has withdrawn from the United States team for this week's Fed Cup playoff against host Italy, citing a personal matter.

The United States Tennis Association said Williams will be replaced by world No. 57 Lauren Davis.

The Americans are led by No. 1 great Serena Williams and will also feature 45th-ranked Alison Riske and world No. 65 Christina McHale.

The Italians will head into battle with world No. 15 Sara Errani, No. 26 Flavia Pennetta, No. 36 Camila Giorgi and No. 55 Karin Knapp.

Italy will play without Roberta Vinci, who is nursing an elbow injury.

The best-of-five tie will be staged outdoors on red clay at the Circolo Tennis Brindisi.

The 17-time champion U.S. is 9-4 all-time versus Italy, which has won four of the last nine Fed Cup titles. Neither team can claim the World Group title this year.