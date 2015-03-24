Ventura dominant in Royals' win over Indians

Cleveland, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - Yordano Ventura turned in 8 1/3 brilliant innings to lead the way in the Kansas City Royals' 7-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians that opened a three-game series.

Ventura (6-7) took a shutout into the ninth that Michael Brantley spoiled with a leadoff home run, and surrendered just six hits and a pair of walks in an impressive effort that sparked the Royals to their 11th win in their last 13 road outings.

"(Cleveland) is a tough team," said Royals manager Ned Yost. "This is a team when you're up five they can put runs on the board and get you in a jam in a hurry."

The rookie was aided by Mike Moustakas' three-run homer and three extra-base hits from Christian Colon, including an RBI double. Salvador Perez also collected three hits for Kansas City, while Lorenzo Cain finished 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Five of the Royals' runs came off of Josh Tomlin (5-6), tagged for 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings of work.

"I made a few mistakes," said Tomlin. "I felt like I made pitches overall. That Moustakas blow kind of took the wind out of us a little bit."

Tomlin entered Friday's matchup off a masterful one-hit, 11-strikeout shutout of Seattle last Saturday. The right-hander was perfect through the first two innings of this one, but the Royals made sure there would be no repeat in the third.

Colon tripled to deep center with one out for his first career major league hit, then scored on a Cain single to give Kansas City a 1-0 lead it extended two innings later.

Colon and Cain again supplied the offense in the fifth, delivering back-to- back doubles in their next at-bats. Singles by Perez and Alcides Escobar in the sixth set the stage for Moustakas' game-breaking blast, a line drive into the right-field seats that staked Ventura to a 5-0 advantage.

The young right-hander didn't need the extra support, however, stifling Cleveland's bats all throughout the evening.

Ventura didn't permit a hit until Brantley and Carlos Santana stroked back-to- back singles in the fourth. He got out of the inning with a double-play grounder from Jason Kipnis, and the Indians didn't place another runner in scoring position until Michael Bourn doubled with two down in the eighth.

Brantley drilled a fastball into the stands in right to end the shutout bid, with Kipnis denying Ventura a chance at a complete game by singling two batters later.

Colon capped his own terrific game with a ninth-inning double that plated Moustakas, then scored his third run of the night on an error by Cleveland third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall.

Game Notes

Ventura's 8 1/3 innings were a career high, bettering the eight scoreless frames he threw to beat Baltimore on April 25 ... Colon was inserted into the lineup when Omar Infante was scratched prior to the game with back tightness ... Ventura improved to 4-1 in six road assignments, posting a quality start in each ... Cleveland has now dropped four straight at Progressive Field after going 11-1 there from May 19-June 19 ... Brantley and Kipnis both went 2-for-4 in the loss.