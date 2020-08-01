Vegas Golden Knights: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Vegas Golden Knights should have been a force to reckon with after reaching the Stanley Cup Finals in their first year as an NHL expansion team but they suffered a playoff hangover that saw them go 24-19-6 to start this season.

Gerard Gallant was fired as head coach in January and replaced by Peter DeBoer. The Knights went 15-5-2 and quickly climbed back up in the standings.

The Knights will rely on Marc-Andre Fleury to match his performance from the previous season but if he can’t pull it off, DeBoer won’t hesitate to put in Robin Lehner.

**

QUICKLOOK

Division: Pacific (1st)

Record: 39-24-8

Coach: Peter DeBoer

**

ROSTER

Forwards:

Patrick Brown, William Carrier, Nick Cousins, Reid Duke, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Peyton Krebs, Jonathan Marchessault, Tomas Nosek, Max Pacioretty, Gage Quinney, Ryan Reaves, Nicolas Roy, Reilly Smith, Paul Stastny, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone, Alex Tuch

Defensemen:

Dylan Coghlan, Deryk Engelland, Nicolas Hague, Nick Holden, Alec Martinez, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Nate Schmidt, Shea Theodore, Zach Whitecloud

Goaltenders:

Oscar Dansk, Marc-Andre Fleury, Robin Lehner

**

SCHEDULE

The Knights will play a three-game round robin at Rogers Place in Edmonton to determine seeding in the First Round. They will take on the Dallas Stars on Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET, then face the St. Louis Blues on Aug. 6, and finish with a game against the Colorado Avalanche on Aug. 8.