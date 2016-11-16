Varlamov stops 32 shots as Avalanche beat Kings, 4-1

next Image 1 of 3

Semyon Varlamov had 32 saves, Patrick Wiercioch and Rene Bourque scored 22 seconds apart and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Gabriel Landeskog and Blake Comeau also scored for Colorado, and Wiercioch added an assist.

Dustin Brown scored for Los Angeles and Peter Budaj stopped 26 shots. It was the Kings' fourth straight loss after opening their five-game trip with a win in Toronto.

The Avalanche had not scored a regulation goal for more than five periods before getting two quick ones at the start of the second period.