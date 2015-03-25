Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Vanderbilt women's basketball player Rebekah Dahlman sidelined by blood clot

By | Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt women's basketball player Rebekah Dahlman will be sidelined indefinitely after having surgery and a follow-up procedure to remove a blood clot.

The team said Friday night that no timetable has been set for her return.

Dahlman, a freshman guard from Braham, Minn., has started all nine games this season and is averaging 11.4. She lead the Southeastern Conference in 3-point percentage at 51.4 percent.

The Commodores (7-2) play at Hartford on Sunday.