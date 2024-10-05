Expand / Collapse search
Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt fans take goalpost throughout Nashville, throw it in Cumberland River after upsetting No. 1 Alabama

Vanderbilt entered the game unranked

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
No one is having a better night in Nashville than the goalpost from Saturday's Vanderbilt-Alabama game.

Fans tore down the goalposts inside FirstBank Stadium after the unranked Commodores took down No. 1 Alabama, 40-35.

Somehow, someway, fans got the post outside the stadium, and it became the VIP of the evening.

Vanderbilt fan on goal post

Vanderbilt Commodores fans march the goal posts around the field following the Alabama Crimson Tide game, Oct. 5, 2024, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One fan even took a trip on top of the goalpost while it was exiting the stadium.

The goalpost made the trip from the stadium all the way down Broadway.

Later on, it took a dip in the Cumberland River.

It's not the first time Tennesseans celebrated a win over Alabama by taking the goalpost for a wild ride. Volunteer fans did the same thing two years ago, when, at the time, No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Alabama.

The Commodores carried a 23-14 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Vanderbilt football players celebrate a touchdown

Vanderbilt Commodores running back Sedrick Alexander and quarterback Diego Pavia celebrate a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Denny Simmons/The Tennessean/USA Today)

Vanderbilt added 17 points in the second half and held off a furious comeback attempt from No. 1 Alabama to secure the upset victory in Nashville. 

Jalen Milroe, among the top Heisman Trophy candidates after he delivered a dazzling performance last week in Tuscaloosa to hold off Georgia, finished Saturday's loss with 312 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Sedrick Alexander ran for two touchdowns, Randon Fontenette scored on a pick-six and Diego Pavia outplayed Milroe.

"Games like this change your life," Pavia said.

Prior to Saturday, Vanderbilt last defeated Alabama on Sept. 29, 1984.

Vanderbilt fans with goalpost

Commodores fans march the goal posts around the field after beating the Crimson Tide, Oct. 5, 2024, in Nashville. (Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Saturday's improbable win improved Vanderbilt's record to 3-2, while Alabama lost for the first time. The Crimson Tide return home next week and will try to bounce back against South Carolina.

Fox News' Chantz Martin and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

