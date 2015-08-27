Valencia beats Monaco in CL playoff; Malmo ousts Celtic

MONACO (AP) Valencia gave Spain a record five teams in the Champions League group phase after eliminating Monaco on Tuesday, while Swedish side Malmo rallied to oust Celtic in their playoff.

Valencia advanced with a 4-3 aggregate score despite losing 2-1 at Monaco.

The former two-time finalist will join defending champion Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, which is the first team to qualify by winning the Europa League the previous season. No country has ever had five teams in the group stage of Europe's premier club competition.

Alvaro Negredo's exquisite chipped shot for the fourth-minute opener proved enough to send Valencia through despite Adrea Raggi leveling in the 18th and Elderson scoring for Monaco in the 75th.

Malmo surprised Celtic with a 2-0 win to overturn a 3-2 first-leg loss in Scotland.

Marcus Rosenberg used his shoulder to deflect in a ball for Malmo in the 23rd, and Celtic was definitively sunk by Dedryck Boyata's own goal in the 55th.

Maccabi Tel Aviv progressed to the group phase for the first time in 11 years after Eran Zahavi scored his third goal of the tie to earn a 1-1 draw at Basel.

Luca Zuffi opened for Basel with 25-meter free kick, only for Zahavi to equalize in the 24th and send his team through 3-3 on away goals.

Also, Shakhtar Donetsk drew 2-2 at home with Rapid Vienna but went through 3-2 overall.

Marlos scored the only goal of the first leg for Shakhtar and the Brazilian was on target again in the 10th minute Tuesday.

Vienna rallied and was briefly in line to progress on away goals after Louis Schaub netted in the 13th and Steffen Hofmann scored from a free kick four minutes later, but Shakhtar responded in the 27th minute when Oleksandr Hladkiy finished off a direct passing move.

Dinamo Zagreb was the only side to avoid an edgy evening, routing Albania's Skenderbeu 4-1 to ease to a 6-2 aggregate win.

El Arabi Hilal Soudani scored a brace for Dinamo, which also got goals from Armin Hodzic and Jeremy Taravel. Esquerdinha scored for Skenderbeu.

The group phase draw takes place on Thursday.