Utley greets Lopez with leadoff homer, Dodgers top Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) Chase Utley drove in three runs with three hits, including a leadoff homer that quickly spoiled the major league debut of Reynaldo Lopez and sent the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Washington Nationals 8-4 Tuesday night.

Los Angeles swept three games from Washington at home in June and has won six straight in the series.

Scott Kazmir (8-3) gave up one run and four hits in seven innings, striking out eight. He extended his unbeaten streak to 12 starts, going 6-0 in that span.

Lopez (0-1), considered one of Washington's top prospects, allowed six runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out nine, featuring a fastball in the upper 90s mph.

The NL East-leading Nationals lost their second in a row following a five-game winning streak.

Daniel Murphy doubled twice in his first start since the All-Star break. Murphy, who began the day as the top hitter in the majors, had been slowed by a hamstring injury.

The Nationals promoted Lopez from Triple-A Syracuse before the game. Utley hit the rookie's third pitch over the right-center wall before the sellout crowd.

Howie Kendrick's opposite-field single extended his hitting streak to 11 games and Justin Turner doubled before Lopez retired a batter.

Joc Pederson, activated from the disabled list earlier in the day, hit a two-run, two-out single for a 3-0 lead in the first.

Despite the early struggles, Lopez struck out at least one batter in every inning, fanned the side in the third and Grandal three times.

Grandal homered and Turner had three hits.

Jose Lobaton homered for the Nationals and Trea Turner hit a two-run triple.

Yasiel Puig's RBI single in the fifth put the Dodgers up 6-0 and ended the Lopez's outing.

Cruising into the fifth, Kazmir landed awkwardly after jumping to field Danny Espinosa's groundout. Lobaton then homered.

Murphy, Washington's regular second baseman, committed a throwing error in his first start this season at third base with Anthony Rendon (illness) sidelined for a second straight game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts said ace Clayton Kershaw, out since June 27 because of mild disk herniation, will remain on the disabled list after feeling discomfort following a throwing session on Saturday.

Nationals: RHP Joe Ross (right shoulder inflammation) threw around 35 pitches before Tuesday's game, manager Dusty Baker said. Barring any setbacks, the right-hander is expected to increase his workload over the weekend in the minors.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Based on the Kershaw situation, Roberts moved RHP Bud Norris (5-7, 4.17) up one day in the rotation.

Nationals: LHP Gio Gonzalez (5-8, 4.70) is 2-1 with a 1.73 ERA over his last four starts against the Dodgers.