Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NBA
Published
Last Update March 27, 2016

Utah Jazz GM so busy at deadline, he didn't notice tree fell on his house

By FOX Sports staff | FoxSports
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JUNE 27: Dennis Lindsey General Manager of the Utah Jazz speaks during a press conference introducing the 2014 Draft players at the Zions Basketball Center on June 27, 2014 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JUNE 27: Dennis Lindsey General Manager of the Utah Jazz speaks during a press conference introducing the 2014 Draft players at the Zions Basketball Center on June 27, 2014 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

In case you missed it, the NBA trade deadline was 3 p.m. ET Thursday, making it one of the busiest days of the year for general managers around the league.

With the future of a franchise potentially hanging in the balance of one critical move, GMs are as focused as ever on Deadline Day. But on Deadline Day 2016, no GM was as focused as the Jazz's Dennis Lindsey.

How focused was he? When he left for the office Thursday morning, he didn't notice the giant tree that had fallen onto his house. Luckily for him (we think), his wife Becky certainly saw it, then became a Twitter legend.

Later in the day, Lindsey did an interview with a local radio station's "Jazz Insider Report" and defended himself.