Utah Jazz GM so busy at deadline, he didn't notice tree fell on his house

In case you missed it, the NBA trade deadline was 3 p.m. ET Thursday, making it one of the busiest days of the year for general managers around the league.

With the future of a franchise potentially hanging in the balance of one critical move, GMs are as focused as ever on Deadline Day. But on Deadline Day 2016, no GM was as focused as the Jazz's Dennis Lindsey.

How focused was he? When he left for the office Thursday morning, he didn't notice the giant tree that had fallen onto his house. Luckily for him (we think), his wife Becky certainly saw it, then became a Twitter legend.

Later in the day, Lindsey did an interview with a local radio station's "Jazz Insider Report" and defended himself.