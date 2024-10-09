Utah Hockey Club wins 1st NHL game in franchise history

The Utah Hockey Club picked up the first win of its franchise history on Tuesday night.

Utah never trailed in its game against the Chicago Blackhawks and received two goals from Dylan Guenther for the 5-2 win in the season opener. Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton and Lawson Crouse also put shots into the back of the net for the NHL’s newest hockey franchise.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The atmosphere was electric in Salt Lake City all day long – a fan celebration, an outdoor concert featuring Shaboozey and a watch party kept the fans going.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markanen skated out the ceremonial puck and handed it to Utah team owner Ryan Smith. Ashley Smith then dropped the pick in front of Keller and Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno before the game commenced.

"This is probably the most excited I’ve ever been to play a hockey game. Coming to the rink today, even though it’s morning skate, you still feel like you’re getting chills," Utah forward Logan Cooley said after the game, via The Salt Lake Tribune.

NHL LEGEND HENRIK LUNDQVIST REFLECTS ON JOHNNY GAUDREAU'S DEATH: 'SUCH A TRAGEDY'

"You get a buzz around the city, and it’s just so exciting. It feels like you’re just in the best moment of your life with these people."

Ryan Smith, who is also the majority owner of the Jazz, said the night was all about having fun.

"We’re just trying to have a fun event that everybody in the community is going to remember," he said. "It’s not more complicated than that. This is a moment that speaks for itself. Everyone knows it’s coming. We get to do it once."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Utah Hockey Club was born from the end of the Arizona Coyotes. The franchise acquired players, coaches and draft picks from the franchise in lieu of an expansion draft. However, the history of the Coyotes will stay in Arizona.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.