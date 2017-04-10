USWNT, USA Hockey reach deal to end boycott just ahead of World Championships

reached a deal

Coming off making just $1,000 a month for six months around the Olympics, this contract pays players roughly $3,000 a month, with annual compensation surpassing $70,000 when combined with contributions from the United States Olympic Committee. Players receive Olympic medal bonuses of $20,000 for gold and $15,000 for silver from USA Hockey and $37,500 for gold, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze from the USOC, which means 2018 could be a banner year for the women's national team based on its success in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

As part of the agreement, players also received business class travel that men get for the world championships and the insurance protection they asked for.

letter signed by 16 US senators

vocal about the team's stance