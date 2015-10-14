USC recruiting fallout begins as multiple decommitments announced

Since Sunday, three USC recruits have announced that they're no longer committed to the USC program. Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After Steve Sarkisian was officially terminated as head coach of USC, multiple 2016 USC recruits announced that they've re-opened their recruitment.

Sunday, five-star linebacker Daelin Hayes was the first to publicize his decommitment. He's the top-ranked player in the state of Michigan. Three-star receiver Velus Jones, Jr. tweeted that he's still "verbally committed" to USC but that his recruitment is now open.

USC's biggest loss, however, was five-star linebacker Mique Juarez -- who tweeted plans to re-open his recruitment on Tuesday morning. Juarez was the highest-rated recruit in USC's incoming class. He also has offers from UCLA (considered the favorite) as well as Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame.

