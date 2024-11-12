USC football fined and put on probation for major NCAA violations

USC's football program is getting a dark mark on its record in its first year in the Big 10.

The program was fined $50,000 and placed on probation for one year by the NCAA because of multiple violations of coaching staff rules over two seasons, the NCAA and USC announced Tuesday, adding that they reached a settlement in the case.

An NCAA investigation found that USC exceeded the allowed number of countable coaches during the 2022 season along with spring practices in 2023. Eight analysts did on- and off-field coaching during that period, exceeding the permissible number by six.

Both parties also agreed that Lincoln Riley violated head coach responsibility rules but that he would not be suspended.

The NCAA changed its rules restricting the number of coaches and their duties in January 2023. At the same time, head coach responsibilities were shifted from a rebuttable presumption to an automatic attachment.

"Because Riley was not personally involved in the violations and demonstrated that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance and monitored his staff, Riley rebutted his presumed responsibility for the violations occurring before the rules change. For the same reasons, the parties also agreed that a suspension penalty for Riley was not appropriate," the NCAA said in a news release announcing the settlement.

The NCAA also restricted USC from having its special teams analyst in practice and film review for six consecutive days during two weeks of the 2024-25 season. The remaining analysts will be restricted from practice and film review for six consecutive days during four weeks of the 2024-25 season.

"Since learning of potential violations related to our football program in May 2023, USC has worked cooperatively with the NCAA enforcement staff and with the Committee on Infractions, as we identified and acknowledged violations, issued corrective measures, and submitted a negotiated resolution in a timely fashion that was approved by the Committee," USC athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. "We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical behavior and integrity in our athletic programs."

The program is off to a disappointing start this season, with a 4-5 record and a 2-5 record in conference play through nine games as part of the Big 10.

The team went into its bye week off a crushing loss to rival Washington. Riley benched starter Miller Moss , who had thrown nine interceptions in the last seven games, including a season-high three in the loss to Washington on Nov. 2, and replaced him with UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava .

When USC returns to play next week against Nebraska, it will be the first significant action of the season for the sophomore Maiava, who threw for 3,085 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with the Rebels in 2023.

Meanwhile, John Robinson, a USC football coaching legend who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018, has died, the school announced on Monday. He was 89.

USC said Robinson died from complications of pneumonia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.