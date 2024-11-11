Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan Wolverines

Ex-Michigan quarterback chides former team over loss to Indiana: 'The players deserve better'

Michigan is 5-5 on the season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 11 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback John O’Korn piled on top of the team’s loss to Indiana on Saturday.

O’Korn, who played at Michigan in 2016 and 2017, reacted to the game as the Hoosiers topped the Wolverines 20-15 to remain undefeated.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

John O'Korn vs Wisconsin

Michigan Wolverines quarterback John O'Korn, #8, throws a pass during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, on Nov. 18, 2017. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

"If you’re wondering how bad things are in Ann Arbor right now…. even I was 2-0 against IU," he wrote on X.

"The players deserve better," he added. "We have all the pieces. I believe in (head coach) Sherrone (Moore) but his staff is failing him. Hopefully he makes some big changes after the season."

Michigan has had a tough season as it tried to navigate the pressures of being a defending national champion while losing head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS' COLLEGE FOOTBALL WINNERS AND LOSERS: WEEK 11

John O'Korn in 2017

Michigan Wolverines quarterback John O'Korn, #8, rolls out to pass in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Nov. 25, 2017. (Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

The Wolverines started the season ranked No. 9 in the country but fell to No. 3 Texas in their second game of the season. The team picked up a big win over No. 11 USC but has not made a splash outside that victory all season.

Michigan has two games left on the schedule – at home against Northwestern and on the road against Ohio State. The Wolverines have not lost to the Buckeyes since 2019.

Michigan is 5-5 on the season and needs one more win to be bowl eligible. The last time Michigan missed out on a bowl game in a non-coronavirus impacted season was in 2014 – that was Brady Hoke’s final season before Harbaugh took over.

Sherrone Moore coaches

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore challenges an incomplete pass intended for tight end Colston Loveland, not pictured, during the second half against Oregon at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The team missed a bowl in 2020 when they were 2-4 in six games.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.