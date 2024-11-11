Ex-Michigan quarterback chides former team over loss to Indiana: 'The players deserve better'

Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback John O’Korn piled on top of the team’s loss to Indiana on Saturday.

O’Korn, who played at Michigan in 2016 and 2017, reacted to the game as the Hoosiers topped the Wolverines 20-15 to remain undefeated.

"If you’re wondering how bad things are in Ann Arbor right now…. even I was 2-0 against IU," he wrote on X.

"The players deserve better," he added. "We have all the pieces. I believe in (head coach) Sherrone (Moore) but his staff is failing him. Hopefully he makes some big changes after the season."

Michigan has had a tough season as it tried to navigate the pressures of being a defending national champion while losing head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL.

The Wolverines started the season ranked No. 9 in the country but fell to No. 3 Texas in their second game of the season. The team picked up a big win over No. 11 USC but has not made a splash outside that victory all season.

Michigan has two games left on the schedule – at home against Northwestern and on the road against Ohio State. The Wolverines have not lost to the Buckeyes since 2019.

Michigan is 5-5 on the season and needs one more win to be bowl eligible. The last time Michigan missed out on a bowl game in a non-coronavirus impacted season was in 2014 – that was Brady Hoke’s final season before Harbaugh took over.

The team missed a bowl in 2020 when they were 2-4 in six games.