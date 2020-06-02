USC severs ties with football booster after 'abhorrent and blatantly racist tweets'

The University of Southern California stripped a football booster of season tickets and privileges on Monday after she reportedly sent out “abhorrent and blatantly racist tweets” over the weekend.

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn issued a statement on Twitter announcing that the program would be severing ties with a member of the Trojan Athletic Fund after being made aware of the individual’s recent messages on social media.

“Last night we were made aware of abhorrent and blatantly racist tweets from an individual who identified as a USC Football Booster,” Bohn said in a statement. “Following an immediate investigation into the matter, we informed the individual that their season ticket and Trojan Athletic Fund membership privileges have been revoked and their payments will be promptly returned. Their account has been flagged in our system to prevent future purchases.”

While the woman was not immediately identified by the university, several media outlets have identified her as Marla Brown. Her Twitter bio describes her as the “LAPD Union attorney, public sector labor and employment attorney, USC alum…”

Screenshots of the tweets Brown reportedly sent out included encouraging violence against protesters.

The account, which has since been deactivated, included a profile picture of Brown with former USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who was recently drafted by the Indianapolis Colts.

“If you truly believe the things you have said, I politely ask you to take me out of your profile picture,” Pittman wrote on Twitter. “This is disappointing, I know my true Trojan family would never. In times like this, it is important for us to stand together.”

According to Sporting News, Brown apologized to Pittman for her tweets, saying they were "made in a fit of anger at circumstances in general."

"It was a stupid thing to say," she continued. "And wasn’t directed at anyone’s race. Just upset at all the destruction."