USC basketball commit Aaliyah Gayles shot 10 times at Nevada house party: report

Aaliyah Gayles, a Nevada high school basketball star and USC commit, was reportedly among those wounded in a shooting at a house party over the weekend.

Two adults and two juveniles were wounded when shots were fired following an argument at the party, North Las Vegas police Sgt. Vince Booker said Monday. Gayles, 18, was identified as one of the wounded victims of the shooting, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

A GoFundMe set up by a friend of the Gayles family revealed the young basketball star was shot 10 times. The Review-Journal reported she was conscious and recovering.

"Aaliyah was shot multiple times after leaving a house party. She was rushed into trauma with over 10 shots to her extremities. She has already undergone extensive surgeries and will have more to come," the GoFundMe description read.

"The family is overwhelmed with gratitude for the amount of support this community has shown. The journey to recovery won’t be easy, but this star always finds a way to persevere and will continue to do so."

The fundraiser has already raised more than $10,000 as of late Monday.

Gayles, who plays at Spring Valley High School, recommitted to USC after decommitting over coaching changes.

"Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known," USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. "I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can."

Booker said one female adult victim with "multiple gunshot wounds to her lower extremities" and was in serious condition. He said three other victims were reported to be in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately made in the shooting, and a suspect wasn’t yet identified.

Gayles was a McDonald’s All-American during her senior season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.