USA men's soccer advances to Olympic knockout stage for first time since 2000

Maybe the future of USA men's soccer is bright after all.

For the first time since the Sydney games, the United States has advanced to the knockout stage of the men's soccer tournament in the Olympics.

The Americans earned a 3-0 victory over Guinea to officially advance out of Group A, which also includes New Zealand and France.

Djordje Mihailovic found the back of the net in the 14th minute, going upper left corner on a free kick to get the scoreboard off and running. Kevin Paredes then scored his first of two goals in the 31st minute (he scored again in the 75th to all but ice it).

The Olympics didn't get off to a swell start for the Americans, who lost 3-0 to host country France on July 24. But three days later, they answered back in a big way with a 4-1 victory over New Zealand – it was the first time the U.S. had ever scored four goals in an Olympic game.

The U.S. needed either a win, or a tie combined with a New Zealand draw or loss to France, to advance. France defeated New Zealand, 3-0, so it ultimately didn't matter what the Americans did (New Zealand and Guinea are now headed home, while France also advanced).

The knockout stage will feature eight teams, meaning the Americans now need just two more wins to guarantee themselves a medal.

The United States will now face Morocco in the quarterfinals on Friday at 9 a.m. ET.

