USA chants at Sugar Bowl following New Orleans terror attack represent a unified America, Saints star says

New Orleans Saints star defensive end Cam Jordan was coming out of practice when the TV was turned on, and he heard the "U-S-A" chants at the Sugar Bowl.

The chants came from the crowd after the game was delayed a day due to the terror attack that took place on Bourbon Street in the early morning of New Year’s Day. There are at least 14 total victims killed with several more injured.

Jordan, 35, talked about what those chants meant to him when he joined "Fox and Friends" on Friday.

"New Orleans is a resilient city. For us to have the Sugar Bowl be delayed for a day, Mayor Cantrell went to Bourbon Street to set up a prayer before the game, then come out at the beginning of the Sugar Bowl as we were just coming off of practice, turn on the TV and hear the USA chants – you know exactly what this is about," Jordan said.

"This is about us supporting each other, this is about America supporting each other, this is about understanding this is a tragedy, and we shall overcome. If anything, we understand that us as a city of New Orleans is backed by the rest of the country."

Jordan has spent his entire 14-year career with the Saints and has been a leader not only on the field, but off it as well.

Jordan said he donated $25,000 to the New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund in a post on social media.

"I mean honestly, I’m blessed enough to be in a position to where I can go ahead and give back. I mean when I think about the tragedy that happened on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day on Bourbon Street, when you know people are just out there trying to celebrate, have a good time, that stays at home. That’s our city," Jordan said.

"For as long as I’ve been here, I feel like I am a part of this city, and I’ve made it known that I love this place from the highs and the lows. So, when it comes to something like this, I just want to give back, make sure it was done the right way. I wanted to make sure that these victims would be helped, and the Greater New Orleans fund has clearly opened up a fund to do so."

Jordan is an eight-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro and has been an Iron Man, missing just two games over the course of his illustrious career.

This season, Jordan has four sacks with 33 total tackles with the Saints.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.