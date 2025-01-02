Expand / Collapse search
College Football

College football fans launch into 'U-S-A!' chant after moment of silence for victims of New Orleans attack

Caesars Superdome erupted after a moment of silence

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Identities of New Orleans attack victims revealed as families mourn Video

Identities of New Orleans attack victims revealed as families mourn

Fox News correspondent CB Cotton has the latest on the victims of the New Orleans attack and how their loved ones are responding to the tragedy on ‘Special Report.’

College football fans showed their patriotism Thursday afternoon at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans

Before Notre Dame and Georgia played their College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Caesars Superdome, there was a moment of silence for those killed and injured in the New Orleans terror attack New Year’s Day. 

More than a dozen people were killed and many more were injured when Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a truck through a crowd on New Orleans' Bourbon Street.

General view of Caesars Superdome

The national anthem is performed before the 2024 Sugar Bowl semifinal playoff game between the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies at Caesars Superdome. (Stephen Lew/USA Today Sports)

After the moment of silence was completed inside the Caesars Superdome, the crowd erupted into "U-S-A!" chants. 

The singing of the national anthem followed with a large American flag covering the turf. 

SAINTS, PELICANS ANNOUNCE MEMBER OF VIDEO PRODUCTION TEAM AMONG THOSE KILLED IN NEW ORLEANS TERRORIST ATTACK

The terror attack prompted the postponement of the Sugar Bowl, which determines who will play No. 6 Penn State in one semifinal of the College Football Playoff. 

Authorities opened Bourbon Street hours before the game Thursday, which Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry attended. 

security at the Sugar Bowl

Fans pass through security checkpoints as they enter the Caesars Superdome fan zone ahead of the Sugar Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans.  (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

"Security is going to be tight," Landry said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends." "We have all confidence that we’re gonna put this game on. The Superdome is completely secure. Again, the FBI continues to pour resources into the state."

Many reacted to the senseless act of violence, including Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, who spoke to his team about what happened. 

"The first part of that meeting was to mourn and pray for our country," he said during an appearance on ESPN.

Caesars Superdome before game

The field before a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. (Stephen Lew/Imagn Images)

"In the toughest moments, the culture of any program, of a nation, are revealed. I have a lot of faith we're going to rally around the city of New Orleans and support all the victims and families that were affected today."

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

