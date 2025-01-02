College football fans launch into 'U-S-A!' chant after moment of silence for victims of New Orleans attack

College football fans showed their patriotism Thursday afternoon at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Before Notre Dame and Georgia played their College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Caesars Superdome, there was a moment of silence for those killed and injured in the New Orleans terror attack New Year’s Day.

More than a dozen people were killed and many more were injured when Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a truck through a crowd on New Orleans' Bourbon Street.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the moment of silence was completed inside the Caesars Superdome, the crowd erupted into "U-S-A!" chants.

The singing of the national anthem followed with a large American flag covering the turf.

SAINTS, PELICANS ANNOUNCE MEMBER OF VIDEO PRODUCTION TEAM AMONG THOSE KILLED IN NEW ORLEANS TERRORIST ATTACK

The terror attack prompted the postponement of the Sugar Bowl, which determines who will play No. 6 Penn State in one semifinal of the College Football Playoff.

Authorities opened Bourbon Street hours before the game Thursday, which Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry attended.

"Security is going to be tight," Landry said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends." "We have all confidence that we’re gonna put this game on. The Superdome is completely secure. Again, the FBI continues to pour resources into the state."

Many reacted to the senseless act of violence, including Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, who spoke to his team about what happened.

"The first part of that meeting was to mourn and pray for our country," he said during an appearance on ESPN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In the toughest moments, the culture of any program, of a nation, are revealed. I have a lot of faith we're going to rally around the city of New Orleans and support all the victims and families that were affected today."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.