USA Basketball gold medalist Derrick White hit in head during fight at Colorado-Colorado State rivalry game

Boston Celtics guard and Team USA Basketball Olympic gold medalist Derrick White was spotted in the middle of a fight at the Colorado-Colorado State football rivalry game this past Saturday.

TMZ Sports has a video that captured the moment when White — a Colorado Buffaloes alumnus and Parker, Colorado, native — was confronting a man in the stands behind one of the goal posts at Colorado State.

As White got close, the man, wearing a Colorado State Rams hat, in the front row swung at him with a closed fist, hitting him in the head and knocking him backwards.

Several other men around White pushed the man who swung at him, and the Celtics guard was quick to try to go back at his attacker.

A man who appeared to be friends with White held back the gold medalist as he kept trying to get involved.

Another scene from the altercation showed White helping another man off the ground, and during their conversation, the man could be heard saying, "I was just trying to help you."

It’s unknown if security or law enforcement stepped in after the altercation.

White, who is coming off an NBA title season with the Celtics as well as helping Team USA win gold in Paris, was spotted at a previous Buffaloes game to support his alma mater. White played in Boulder from 2016-2017 after playing at University of Colorado-Colorado Springs from 2012-2015.

White ended up a first-round pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2017 NBA Draft.

White spent five seasons with the Spurs before being traded midseason to the Celtics during the 2021-2022 campaign, and he’s played a vital role for them off the bench.

During the playoffs this year on the way to the NBA title, White averaged 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. His sharpshooting abilities and superb defensive capabilities make him a valuable asset for Boston.

