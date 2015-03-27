US women to play Scotland in exhibition at Nashville on Feb 13 following match in Jacksonville

New U.S. women's soccer coach Tom Sermanni will see a familiar foe in his first two games in charge of the Americans.

The Olympic champion U.S. will play Scotland in an exhibition game Feb. 13 at LP Field in Nashville, Tenn. The Americans said last weekend they will open their 2013 schedule with an exhibition against the Scots on Feb. 9 at Jacksonville, Fla..

Born in Scotland, Sermanni spent the last eight years as Australia's coach and led the Matildas to the quarterfinals of the last two Women's World Cups. He was hired by the U.S. Soccer Federation in October to start at the beginning of 2013.

The second game was announced Thursday.