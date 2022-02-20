US figure skater Vincent Zhou expresses frustration after being unable to attend closing ceremony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA figure skater Vincent Zhou said he was unable to be at the Winter Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday after being flagged as a COVID-19 close contact, despite testing negative for the illness more than a dozen times.

Zhou had to bow out of one event during the Games because he tested positive for coronavirus. He wrote in frustration on his Instagram over his inability to be with his team.

"I won’t be marching in the closing ceremony tonight. Before boarding the bus to the stadium, they flagged me as a COVID ‘close contact’ risk and would not allow me to proceed further," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

"I have tested negative 14 times in a row. I have antibodies and am not contagious whatsoever. I am 100% healthy and normal. I am double masked and would be walking outdoors with the same people I am about to travel with in a couple hours. Out of everyone marching, I would be the least at risk of transmitting to others.

"I was required to take my mask off when taking the ice for the gala earlier today with 40 other people who were also maskless, indoors. But it seems that being double masked outdoors is riskier.

"I have followed the rules and done as required with no question for as long as the rules have existed."

Zhou then thanked fans for their support and congratulated his American teammates.

Zhou was a part of the U.S. team that finished in second place in the team figure skating event. The Americans have yet to receive their medals over an investigation into Russian Kamila Valieva’s failed drug test from December that was revealed during the Games.