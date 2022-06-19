Expand / Collapse search
U.S. Open Golf
Published

US Open 2022: Grayson Murray tosses putter, bends iron over knee during frustrating final round

Grayson Murray made the US Open cut for the first time

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Grayson Murray took out his rough fourth round at the U.S. Open on his iron and his putter Sunday afternoon.

Murray, who made the cut at the major tournament for the first time in his career, lingered toward the bottom of the leaderboard throughout the final round.

Grayson Murray of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Grayson Murray of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

He would triple bogey on the seventh hole and then angrily launched his putter.

On the 10th hole, Murray’s second shot landed in the rough near a bunker. He then proceeded to try and break his iron over his knee. He would end up bending it.

He was 10-over through the first 13 holes on the final round and 18-over four the tournament.

It was only Murray’s second-ever appearance at the U.S. Open. He appeared to be feeling frustrated at a rather difficult Country Club course in Brookline Massachusetts. He last competed in the U.S. Open in 2013 but missed the cut.

Grayson Murray of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Grayson Murray of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

He last made the cut at a major in 2017 at the PGA Championship. He finished tied for 22nd in that tournament.

Murray has one PGA Tour win to his credit – the 2017 Barbasol Championship.

Grayson Murray of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during round one of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 16, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Grayson Murray of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during round one of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 16, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

He finished the Rex Hospital Open, a Korn Ferry Tour event, tied for 37th with a 6-under par. He withdrew from the Evans Scholars Invitational before that.

