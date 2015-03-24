US Open could be headed back to Torrey Pines in 2021 if city approves

The U.S. Open could be headed back to Torrey Pines.

USGA spokesman Joe Goode says the city council is expected to vote Monday on whether to host the 2021 U.S. Open. That would be 13 years after Tiger Woods won his third U.S. Open and 14th major in a 19-hole playoff over Rocco Mediate.

The San Diego Union-Tribune first reported the development Tuesday.

Torrey Pines produced one of the great U.S. Opens in 2008 when Woods won despite playing on a shattered left leg and having not competed in two months.

The course hosts the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour.