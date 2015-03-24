US Open champion Justin Rose withdraws from Honda Classic

U.S. Open champion Justin Rose has withdrawn from the Honda Classic to rest his right shoulder.

Rose first hurt his shoulder last August during The Barclays. While he played out the remainder of the year, it forced him to wait until the Northern Trust Open at Riviera two weeks ago to play for the first time.

Rose said physical therapy is helping the tendinitis in his right shoulder, but he felt that four weeks in a row of tournament golf would be too much.

He plans to play next week at the Cadillac Championship, where Rose is a past champion.