US Open ball boy ignites crowd by chasing down insect that stopped play

The bug evaded capture for several minutes, prompting laughter from the crowd

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
US Open in full swing in NYC Video

US Open in full swing in NYC

Hall of Fame tennis coach Rick Macci joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss his key predictions for the U.S. Open. 

The 2024 U.S. Open had it's latest strange on-court incident Tuesday night when a bug flew around the court and stopped a match between Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and American Frances Tiafoe.

During the second set of the eventual Tiafoe win, the insect flew down in front of the two competitors and evaded capture for minutes. 

The match was tied in the second set, 4-4, at the time of the interruption.

Ball kids attempt to catch a moth

Ball kids attempt to catch a moth that landed on the court during a men's singles quarterfinal match between Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Frances Tiafoe of the United States at the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Sept. 3, 2024, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.  (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Multiple ball boys approached the court to try and capture the insect, but their first several attempts were unsuccessful. The New York crowd laughed with each failed attempt to subdue the bug. 

Eventually, one of the ball boys got his hand on the bug and then raised his fist in triumph to announce he had captured it. The crowd roared with a sarcastic applause. 

Play resumed shortly after, and Tiafoe won 6-4. 

Tiafoe's victory means the U.S. will have a home player in the men's final for the first time since 2006. Tiafoe will face countryman Taylor Fritz in the semifinals after his quarterfinal win over Alexander Zverev. 

This year's U.S. Open has already had its share of unusual incidents involving ball staff and on-court stoppages.

On Monday, play was suspended on all courts for a brief period due to a fire alarm.

Ball kids attempt to catch a moth

Ball kids attempt to catch a moth that landed on the court as Frances Tiafoe of the United States looks on during a men's singles quarterfinal match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Sept. 3, 2024, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.  (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva issued a public apology after her third-round loss to Jasmine Paolini after she was slammed on social media for a disrespectful interaction with a ball girl Saturday. Video on social media showed the awkward moment when Putintseva appeared to give the ball girl a cold shoulder during the second set of the 6-3, 6-4 loss.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.