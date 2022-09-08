Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US Open Tennis
Published

US Open 2022: Women's final set after semifinal thriller

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek will face No. 5 Ons Jabeur

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After a thriller of a semifinal match on Thursday night, the U.S. Open women's final is set.

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek, from Poland, is set to take on No. 5 Ons Jabeur out of Tunisia on Saturday in Flushing Meadows.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia embraces  Iga Swiatek of Poland after beating her in the fourth round of the ladies singles during Day Seven of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2021 in London, England.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia embraces  Iga Swiatek of Poland after beating her in the fourth round of the ladies singles during Day Seven of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2021 in London, England. (TPN/Getty Images)

Swiatek and No. 6 Arnya Sabalenka battled it out late Thursday in Queens, with each trying to make their first U.S. Open final. Sabalenka won the first set 6-3, but Swiatek dominated the second set 6-1 and took home the third set quite handedly, 6-4.

"I needed to get it together," Swiatek said after the match, regarding losing her first set.

For Sabalenka, she is now 0-3 in Grand Slam semifinals. The top seed, however, has won two French Opens in her career, including this year's tournament.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia serves against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in the third round of the women's singles at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 18, 2022 in Mason, Ohio. 

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia serves against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in the third round of the women's singles at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 18, 2022 in Mason, Ohio.  (Frey/TPN/Getty Images)

CARLOS ALCARAZ, JANNIK SINNER MAKE US OPEN HISTORY IN MATCH THAT LASTS OVER FIVE HOURS

Jabeur took down Caroline Garcia in straight sets earlier Thursday to advance to Saturday's final.

Jabeur is going for her first Grand Slam title. She also is the first African to make a U.S. Open women's final in the professional era, which dates back to 1968.

Jabeur admitted there has been pressure on her since making that final, but she's certainly played it cool thus far.

Swiatek defeated Jabeur in the Internazionali BNL D'Italia women's singles tournament final in Rome this past May, but Jabeur defeated her in the Round of 16 at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

With a win on Saturday, Swiatek would become the youngest three-time grand slam major since Maria Sharapova.

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after winning the second set against Jule Niemeier of Germany during their Women’s Singles Fourth Round match on Day Eight of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. 

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after winning the second set against Jule Niemeier of Germany during their Women’s Singles Fourth Round match on Day Eight of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.  (Al Bello/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The women's final begins at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.