US government must do more to help gambling addicts as it makes billions off sports betting, expert says

With football season in full swing this time of year, sportsbooks across the country are counting their millions as bettors in more than 34 states and Washington, D.C., lock in for hopeful paydays at kickoff.

But as legendary golfer and recovering gambling addict Phil Mickelson said recently on social media, "I crossed the line of moderation and into addiction, which isn’t any fun at all." Mickelson was reminding everyone out there that, while sports betting can be fun in moderation, there are many who are struggling with gambling addiction.

"Problem gambling is a hidden addiction. It’s hidden in plain sight everywhere," Keith Whyte, the executive director of the National Council on Problem Gambling, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

Whyte says football season is the bread and butter for sportsbooks that have thrived since the expansion of legalized sports gambling. He estimates that around 70% of all sports bets made in a year come during football season, both professional and collegiate games.

While sportsbooks, and even the National Football League, promote the 1-800-GAMBLER hotline for those who wish to help themselves or their loved ones, Whyte believes the federal government needs to do more to tackle gambling addiction across the country.

"Problem gambling has been a public health issue for a long time," Whyte explained. "There’s now a lot more recognition because of the vast national expansion of sports betting, and I do think that is helping everybody understand that you can’t just look at this in the silo of a state-by-state level. Gambling advertising, gamblers, it [occurs] all across state borders, so it’s appropriate to have a national level response, too."

Whyte says sports gambling has been legalized, regulated and, most importantly, taxed at the state level. However, the United States government has been receiving more than $7 billion in federal gambling tax revenue due to its excise tax on every sports bet placed and withholdings from gambling winnings that reach a certain threshold.

Because the government is raking in billions, Whyte believes some of that money needs to go toward programs aiding the 6 million who are struggling with gambling addiction in the country.

"The federal government is not just a passenger on this – they’re an active participant in receiving revenue," said Whyte. "Because they’re receiving revenue from legalized gambling, they need to do their part in minimizing harm and put that money back into treating the problem through the CDC, HHS, Indian Health Service, SAMSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services) – the alphabet soup of health agencies that are engaged in every other disease and disorder, just not in gambling. And that’s what needs to change."

The major sports leagues around the country have profited from legalized sports betting, but they've partnered with organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling to advertise resources like 1-800-GAMBLER and ResponsiblePlay.org. They give gambling addicts the help necessary to take the first step toward recovery, if needed.

"Paradoxically, one of the reason helpline calls may rise during this time is that the gambling industry, and now the National Football League, are promoting and supporting resources like 1-800-GAMBLER and websites like ResponsiblePlay.org," Whyte explained. "So, with the following we have now, it’s helping a lot more people getting into this helpline system because of our partnerships with not just the gambling operators but the National Football League itself."

"We believe that anyone who profits from gambling has an obligation to help prevent or address the harm that is caused. So, we believe it’s just appropriate that now that the NFL is partnering with gambling companies that they up their relationship with us, as they’ve done, and help promote our messages. It’s all about balance."

Whyte added that the National Council on Problem Gambling remains a neutral organization on the topic of legalized sports betting, which allows them to be the middle ground between the NFL, as well as sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings, and those seeking help.

But Whyte also believes there is more to do on the sportsbooks side of this ever-evolving industry in the U.S. to make sure gamblers are not overextending themselves to the point where addiction sets in.

"I think there’s still a lot of opportunity for the U.S. sports betting industry as it matures to do a better job of seriously incorporating responsible gambling not just into their operations but into their company culture," he said. "There’s a few leaders, but there’s a lot of followers. Technology can play a really positive role if it’s tuned appropriately to balance that risk and reward. In most cases, the technology is mainly around maximizing revenue, not also to minimize harm."

As of now, sportsbooks do have messages that will pop up on its apps when a bettor has been perusing for an extended time. They also remind bettors how much they've spent in one sitting, if it's a substantial amount of money, while having the 1-800-GAMBLER message on the app as well.

There may never be a perfect balance between sportsbooks and organizations like Whyte's. But that isn't stopping the National Council on Problem Gambling from making the masses aware of the resources available if they're needed while promoting responsible gambling – or gambling in "moderation," as Mickelson put it.

The U.S. government, though, is a group that Whyte is urging to step up as the rest of those who profit from the legalization of gambling have in some capacity.

"It’s a small change, but it would help the 6 million people with gambling problems immeasurably," Whyte said.