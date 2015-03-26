Urlacher returns home after mother's death

Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher has left the team after the sudden death of his mother.

The Bears issued a statement Wednesday saying Urlacher's mother died Monday at her home in Texas.

Urlacher has been excused to be with his family and his status for Sunday's game against New Orleans has not yet been determined.

"My first priority right now is to be with my family as we mourn her loss and make the arrangements to lay her to rest," Urlacher said in a statement released by the team. "This is a very difficult and emotional time for us and I sincerely ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you."

Urlacher had a dominant performance in the season-opener against Atlanta, compiling 10 tackles with an interception and a fumble recovery that he returned 12 yards for a score in the 30-12 win. He was honored as the NFC's top defensive player on Wednesday.