Urban Meyer shuts down Ohio State return rumors, fully backs head coach Ryan Day

Ohio State fans hoping that former head coach Urban Meyer would abandon his broadcast career to return to the sideline will have to look elsewhere after the FOX Sports analyst confirmed Thursday he has no plans of making a comeback.

Meyer, who coached the Buckeyes from 2012 to 2018 and led the team to a national championship in 2014, was floated as a potential replacement for head coach Ryan Day after Ohio State's shocking loss to rival Michigan, its fourth straight to the Wolverines during Day’s tenure.

As rumors began to spread, Meyer released a statement removing his name from the mix.

"It has come to my attention that there are reports speculating my return to the sidelines in Columbus. While I thoroughly enjoyed my seven seasons as head coach at the Ohio State University, I have no interest in coaching again," Meyer said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I will always be a Buckeye and have full confidence in Ryan Day, his staff and every player that puts on the scarlet and gray."

RAIDERS STAR MAXX CROSBY ROOTING FOR OHIO STATE FAILURE SO BUCKEYES WILL SACK RYAN DAY: ‘THEY’RE COOKED’

Day addressed questions about his future in Columbus after Saturday’s loss, adding he expects to return.

"I think the culture is as strong as it's ever been [at Ohio State]," he said, via ESPN. "I think we have great players. I think we have great coaches.

"It was a bad day. So, we have to go forward, and the mindset is go win the whole thing now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Among those calling for Day’s firing was Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who played at Eastern Michigan. Crosby said on a recent podcast he was done with the Buckeyes until they bring back Meyer.

"I hope they fail," Crosby said. "I want them to lose so Day gets fired. Sorry."