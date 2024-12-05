Raiders star Maxx Crosby rooting for Ohio State failure so Buckeyes will sack Ryan Day: ‘They’re cooked’

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has entered the Ohio State-Michigan chat.

The NFL superstar, a self-proclaimed Buckeyes fan, is hoping that the program will move on from head coach Ryan Day after a disastrous fourth straight loss to rival Michigan that erupted into chaos on Saturday after the Wolverines planted their flag at midfield.

"I don't want to hear the name RD (Ryan Day) ever again," Crosby said on his podcast "The Rush," referring to Day. "Bring Urban [Meyer] back. Bring Urban back – I'm not watching a game again until Urban Meyer is the head coach of the team. I refuse."

Crosby, who grew up in Michigan and played at Eastern Michigan, said he grew up supporting Ohio State, but after a 13-10 loss to the Wolverines, he isn’t rooting for his team to bring home the national title.

"They’re cooked," he said. "I hope they fail. I want them to lose so Day gets fired, sorry."

Crosby reiterated his desire to "bring Urban back," adding that while Day is a "good guy," Meyer is exactly what the Buckeyes need.

"He’ll f---ing verbally assault you, but he’s f---ing get your guys ready to go win."

Ohio State was favored by 21 points over an unranked Michigan. But a shocking loss knocked Ohio State out of the Big Ten title game, and calls to fire Day almost immediately followed the final whistle.

Speaking to reporters this week, Day said he was "in shock" after the loss, but winning a national championship could save his job.

"We got an opportunity to go win the national championship and, you know, everybody, around here has been very supportive on that, focusing on that," he said. "And that’s really what it is. And I know what the job is. I know where the focus needs to be. And there hasn't been a ton of communication other than that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.