United loans GK Kuszczak to Watford

Manchester United loaned goalie Tomasz Kuszczak to Championship side Watford on Tuesday for the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old Kuszczak was a surplus for United coach Sir Alex Ferguson and had failed to make an appearance this season. The Poland international is the fourth-choice goalie, behind Anders Lindegaard, David De Gea and Ben Amos.

Kuszczak joined United in 2006 and has made 61 appearances, but spent most of his career behind retired Edwin van der Sar. De Gea was signed from Atletico Madrid last summer and has started 16 of the club's 25 EPL matches. Lindegaard has played eight EPL matches, and Amos has made one league appearance.

Watford is 17th in the 24-team Championship.