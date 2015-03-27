United heads to Blackburn with sights set on title

Manchester United will head to Blackburn on Monday, bringing fond memories of what transpired on that pitch last season.

The Red Devils earned a 1-1 draw against Rovers last May to clinch a 19th title in England's top flight and spark a slew of celebrations at Ewood Park.

Phil Jones was wearing a Blackburn shirt that day, and he acknowledged that those celebrations helped convince him to join United during the summer.

"[The scenes at Blackburn last season] are exactly why I left," he told Manchester United's website. "I have fond memories from my time at Blackburn and there are some wonderful people at the club. But I wanted to win trophies and become part of a team with a massive history, which United have.

"To lift that trophy at the end of the season would be a wonderful achievement for me."

United are on pace to do just that, leading the English Premier League on 73 points with eight games remaining.

Blackburn, meanwhile, has been at the opposite end of table for much of the season, battling relegation. Manager Steve Kean has been the hot seat for some time, but the club has stuck by him despite protests from Rovers supporters. That decision may pay dividends as the club enters the weekend in a safe position, but it still sits only three points clear of danger.

Monday's tilt against the reigning champions could prove to be pivotal for Blackburn depending on the result a relegation six-pointer on Saturday.

Wolverhampton, having lost its last four league games, sits bottom of the league on 22 points. Bolton has won two straight to pull slightly away from the relegation zone as the Trotters sit one point clear of danger. The two sides will meet in massive clash at Molineux that could leave a much clearer relegation picture come Sunday.

Elsewhere on Saturday's relegation front, Wigan welcomes Stoke City to the DW Stadium while QPR faces a massive test against surging Arsenal at Loftus Road.

Second-place Manchester City will hope to apply some additional pressure to the Premier League leaders on Saturday when the Citizens host Sunderland at the Etihad. Roberto Mancini's men will be looking to avenge a 1-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light earlier in the year.

Also on Saturday, Aston Villa hosts Chelsea at Villa Park, Everton welcomes West Bromwich to Goodison Park, and Norwich City heads to Craven Cottage to face Fulham.

Two very interesting ties are slated for Sunday's Premier League action. Sixth-place Newcastle welcomes seventh-place Liverpool to SportsDirect Arena, while fourth-place Tottenham looks to add distance between fifth-place Chelsea when Spurs host Welsh side Swansea City.