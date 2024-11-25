United Football League launches expansion process in hopes of growing from 8 teams

The United Football League announced on Monday it launched its expansion process in hopes of growing from the eight teams it started with last season.

The UFL was born out of the merger of the USFL and the XFL. The 2024 season started with Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Michigan Panthers, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis BattleHawks and D.C. Defenders in its first season as a brand-new league.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Now, the UFL hopes to push into new markets.

"As the UFL lays the groundwork for future growth, we’re excited to begin exploring new markets for expansion, where spring football can not only live, but thrive," Russ Brandon, UFL president and CEO, said in a news release.

"These expansion efforts validate our vision and early success, demonstrating how spring football resonates with fans and reinforcing our commitment to broadening its reach. With the strength and structure of our ownership group, along with our media partners, we are well-positioned for the long haul and look forward to identifying communities that have the potential, and desire, to host a UFL team."

EAGLES' SAQUON BARKLEY SETS FRANCHISE SINGLE-GAME RUSHING RECORD IN STATEMENT WIN OVER RAMS

The UFL has helped make spring football – once a far-fetched idea – a success.

Players like KaVontae Turpin, Brandon Aubrey, Jake Bates and Gareon Conley are just some of the players who went from spring football to the NFL over the last few years.

The league said it is "is looking at several core attributes when selecting its new cities, including fan interest and existing sports culture, geography and population and venue and infrastructure availability."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2025 UFL season kicks off on March 28.