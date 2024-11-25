Expand / Collapse search
United Football League launches expansion process in hopes of growing from 8 teams

The 2025 UFL season will kick off in March

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The United Football League announced on Monday it launched its expansion process in hopes of growing from the eight teams it started with last season.

The UFL was born out of the merger of the USFL and the XFL. The 2024 season started with Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Michigan Panthers, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis BattleHawks and D.C. Defenders in its first season as a brand-new league.

Matt Corral throws

Birmingham Stallions quarterback Matt Corral, #2, drops back to pass against the Arlington Renegades during the second half at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 30, 2024. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Now, the UFL hopes to push into new markets.

"As the UFL lays the groundwork for future growth, we’re excited to begin exploring new markets for expansion, where spring football can not only live, but thrive," Russ Brandon, UFL president and CEO, said in a news release.

"These expansion efforts validate our vision and early success, demonstrating how spring football resonates with fans and reinforcing our commitment to broadening its reach. With the strength and structure of our ownership group, along with our media partners, we are well-positioned for the long haul and look forward to identifying communities that have the potential, and desire, to host a UFL team."

Sal Cannella stiff arms

Birmingham Stallions defensive back Chris Jackson, #1, tackles Arlington Renegades tight end Sal Cannella, #80, during the second half at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 30, 2024. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

The UFL has helped make spring football – once a far-fetched idea – a success.

Players like KaVontae Turpin, Brandon Aubrey, Jake Bates and Gareon Conley are just some of the players who went from spring football to the NFL over the last few years.

The league said it is "is looking at several core attributes when selecting its new cities, including fan interest and existing sports culture, geography and population and venue and infrastructure availability."

UFL fans in attendance

A view of Arlington Renegades fans during the second half of the game against the Birmingham Stallions at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 30, 2024. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2025 UFL season kicks off on March 28.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.