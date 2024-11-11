Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

Lions' Jake Bates sends faithful message after clutch field goals

Bates' 2 clutch field goals lifted Lions to the win

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates came up clutch in the team’s 26-23 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday night.

Bates’ field goal to tie the game and his field goal to win it narrowly passed through the uprights at NRG Stadium. If the ball would have inched closer to the right or left, it likely would have gone off of the posts, and Detroit would not have been in the position it was in.

Jake Bates runs off the field

Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates, #39, runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 in Houston.

Instead, those six points proved to be crucial in the Lions’ win.

"I put them a little too close to the post for comfort, but luckily they went in," Bates told NBC after the game. Jack (Fox) and Hogan (Hatten) are so good. We work so hard. I have so much confidence in the operation and the line protecting, I was just happy to do my job today."

Bates’ journey to the NFL was mentioned a few times during the broadcast. He played in the United Football League for the Michigan Panthers in 2023 and earlier this year. His claim to fame was a 64-yard field goal he nailed back in March.

Jake Bates runs off the field

Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates, #39, celebrates after kicking a 52-yard field goal at the end of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 in Houston.

He was selling bricks in Texas a year ago before he re-signed with the Panthers and eventually made his way to the NFL.

For Bates, it was all about putting God first.

"I think it just shows how good the Lord is. He’s so faithful. My story is, if anything, I just hope people can see Jesus through my story. I mean that’s what I think I’m here to do. Not make or miss or be a good kicker or bad kicker but spread the love of Jesus.

Jake Bates and Jack Fox

Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates, #39, watches his 58-yard field goal with teammate Jack Fox, #3, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 in Houston.

"Hopefully, I’m able to do that on the stage I’m given."

Bates is 14-of-14 on field goals this season. He’s 3-for-3 from 50 or more yards.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.