Union acquire defender Berry from Chicago

Chester, PA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Philadelphia Union announced on Monday the club has acquired central defender Austin Berry from the Chicago Fire in exchange for an undisclosed amount of allocation money.

"Austin is a talented central defender that will add quality to our back line," Union manager John Hackworth said. "He already has a lot of MLS experience and we think he is the right fit to help strengthen our central defense. We're happy to have a player of his caliber and look forward to him joining the team."

Berry, 25, was selected ninth overall by the Fire in the 2012 SuperDraft and contributed immediately in his rookie season, appearing in 28 games and scoring three goals. He also won the Rookie of the Year award after helping lift the Fire to the postseason for the first time since 2009.

Berry became surplus to requirements in Chicago after the club acquired defenders Jhon-Kennedy Hurtado and Patrick Ianni from Seattle Sounders FC earlier this offseason.

"This move was necessary in order to get to cap compliant by March 1," said Chicago Fire head coach and director of soccer Frank Yallop in a club statement. "We thank Austin for his service to the club over the past two years and wish him the best as he takes the next steps of his career."