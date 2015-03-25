UNH fires women's hockey coach McCloskey after 'inappropriate' contact with player on bench

The University of New Hampshire has fired women's hockey coach Brian McCloskey after an investigation into inappropriate physical contact with a player.

In a brief statement, the university did not describe the contact except to say it occurred on the bench during a home loss to Ohio State on Nov. 30.

UNH Athletic Director Marty Scarano says the university has "zero tolerance" for unsportsmanlike behavior.

The team, which is 6-9-2, will be led by its assistant coaches, Jamie Wood and Stephanie Jones, in two games this weekend against Harvard and Dartmouth.

Conference play resumes Jan. 10, and the school says an interim head coach will be in place.

A phone number for McCloskey could not be found.