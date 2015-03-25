Under new NCAA mid-year enrollment rules, LSU brings in QB prospect Harris from north La.

Les Miles says Brandon Harris, who is one of Louisiana's top high school quarterbacks, is enrolling at LSU.

Operating under new NCAA rules, LSU on Thursday signed Harris to an Institutional Financial Aid Agreement that will allow him to enroll in January, shortly after his mid-year graduation from Parkway High School in Bossier City.

Miles says the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Harris will come to LSU with "a great understanding of the game and with tremendous skills."

Eight games into his senior season, Harris has completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,989 yards and 22 touchdowns. Parkway is 8-0 in Class 5A entering the final week of the regular season.

Last season, Harris passed for 2,573 yards and 26 touchdowns while running for 667 yards and 12 TDs.