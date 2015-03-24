UMES, Allen part ways after six seasons

Princess Anne, MD (SportsNetwork.com) - Frankie Allen won't be back as men's basketball coach at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

The school announced Wednesday it would not renew Allen's contract after six seasons.

The Hawks went 42-139 under Allen, including 6-24 this past season.

They lost to Norfolk State in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament on Monday.

Allen has also coached at Virginia Tech, Tennessee State and Howard and has amassed a record of 265-433 in 24 seasons.