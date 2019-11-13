UMass guard Sean East hits amazing shot from other end of court

With less than a second left on the clock before the end of the first half, there was little that UMass guard Sean East II could do Tuesday night except fire away from his team’s own end of the court.

So that’s what East did, heaving the ball toward the basket with his left hand – and hitting nothing but net, sending the Minutemen to the locker room with a one-point lead over visiting Northeastern.

OKLAHOMA STUDENT SINKS HALF-COURT SHOT FOR FREE TUITION

East, a freshman from Louisville, Ky., and teammate Keon Clergot are then seen on video racing off the court, followed by their teammates.

UMass went on to win 80-71, as freshman Tre Mitchell led UMass with 20 points and six rebounds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carl Pierre added 18 points for UMass, which is now 3-0 to start the season for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

East added 17 points and seven assists – but three of those points made for a terrific highlight clip.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.