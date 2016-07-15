Expand / Collapse search
July 15, 2016

Ulis leads Suns into Summer League quarterfinals

FoxSports
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 12: Tyler Ulis #8 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against the Miami Heat during the 2016 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 12, 2016 at The Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 12: Tyler Ulis #8 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against the Miami Heat during the 2016 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 12, 2016 at The Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Second-round draft pick Tyler Ulis had 20 points and eight assists to lead the Suns to a 77-74 victory over the Miami Heat 77-74 on Thursday in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League tournament.

The Suns advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament and will play next at 3 p.m. Saturday against the Denver-Utah winner.

Ulis took charge for a Suns team playing without Devin Booker and first-round draft pick Marquese Chriss. The Suns took the lead for good, 68-66, on a pullup jumper by Ulis with 5:03 left.

Troy Williams and Kyle Kuric scored 15 points apiece for the Suns, and first-round draft pick Dragan Bender had 10 points and nine rebounds, although he shot 3 of 13 overall and 2 of 9 from 3-point range.