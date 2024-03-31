UFL's Jace Sternberger takes issue with opponent's tackle around his knees

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Birmingham Stallions tight end Jace Sternberger took issue with a hit he took after a catch in a game against the Arlington Renegades Saturday in the first United Football League game.

Stallions quarterback Matt Corral fired a pass to Sternberger in the middle of the field, and Sternberger broke one tackle and was immediately met by four Arlington players.

Cornerback Steven Jones Jr. appeared to hit Sternberger low, at the back of the knees, leading with his helmet.

Sternberger was OK after the hit, but he was annoyed with how serious it could have been.

"Lmao imagine if I would’ve got hurt bc this bulls---. Cmon now @TheRock," he wrote on X.

Sternberger is among former NFL players who have played or will play in the UFL this spring. He played in 18 games for the Green Bay Packers between 2019 and 2020, catching 21 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.

He joined the Stallions during the team’s first season in the USFL and stayed for a second stint in 2023. He was on the Buffalo Bills’ training camp roster in between stints but was unable to secure a roster spot for the 2023 season.

Birmingham won the game over Arlington, 27-14. Sternberger had two catches for 32 yards.

Tackles throughout the sport have come under fire. While the NFL didn’t address low tackling technique, owners agreed to outlaw the hip-drop tackle with the swivel motion. NFL defenders and the NFLPA disagreed with the move.