UFC's Conor McGregor throws awful first pitch at Cubs game: 'It's a little off'

Conor McGregor was asked to throw out the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs game on Tuesday night, but despite throwing a wild pitch way off target, the two-time UFC champion isn’t looking for a redo.

McGregor looked like he might have been lining up to throw a pitch right down home plate but the ball released far off to the right, nearly striking a fan in the front row.

"The most devastating first pitch ever seen in the iconic Wrigley Field!" he told Marquee Sports Network with a laugh. "The venom is there, the power is there. It’s a little off, accurate wise but you know I’m on the one leg. You can see me based fully on the left leg that was just recently injured."

McGregor underwent surgery back in July to repair multiple fractures in his left leg sustained during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. He was pictured training without a cast just a month after surgery.

"I don’t think there’s much power difference between mine and them out there. Just the accuracy is a little off," he said of the Cubs and Twins players on the field.

"I’m happy with it. It was either lob it friendly or aim to take him off his feet and if that was on target, we would’ve had a problem I’d say," he continued.

McGregor topped his appearance at Wrigley Field with a performance of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."

He certainly gets points for trying.