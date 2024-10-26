Expand / Collapse search
UFC

UFC star Justin Gaethje casts vote for Trump: 'Proud to represent the USA'

Gaethje backed Trump in a speech in Michigan last week

Ryan Gaydos
Published
UFC star Justin Gaethje voiced his support for former President Donald Trump at a rally last week and on Friday he revealed that he had cast his vote for him in the presidential election.

Gaethje made the revelation in post on X.

Justin Gaethje at weigh-ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Justin Gaethje during ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

"Just cast my vote for (Donald Trump). Proud to be an American since the day I was born," he wrote. "Proud to represent the USA. Get out there and vote for whoever you think will lead this country to peace and prosperity for this is all we strive for. Either way, continue to be a good neighbor. 

"We need each other as much as ever."

Justin Gaethje readies for UFC 300

Apr. 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada: Justin Gaethje during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The former interim UFC lightweight champion appeared at a rally in Michigan last week to speak to Arab Americans. Gaethje described the final days of the presidential campaign as the "championship rounds."

Michigan will be a huge battleground state up for grabs for Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump was ahead of Harris in a Fox News national survey back on Oct. 16, 50% to 48%.

Trump at a campaign event

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a news conference at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Harris, however, is ahead by six points among voters from the seven key battleground states (within the margin of error for that subsample), and the candidates are tied at 49% each among voters in close counties (where the Biden-Trump 2020 margin was less than 10 points). Trump’s advantage comes from a larger share in counties he won by more than 10 points in 2020 (64% to 35%) than Harris has in counties Biden won by more than 10 points (58% to 39%).

