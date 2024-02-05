Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC

UFC star Colby Covington lauds Dana White for allowing fighters to have 'freedom of speech'

Covington took shot at Leon Edwards' late father in lead-up to UFC 296

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
UFC's Colby Covington praises Dana White for allowing fighters to speak their minds Video

UFC's Colby Covington praises Dana White for allowing fighters to speak their minds

UFC star Colby Covington speaks to Charly Arnolt on "OutKick The Morning."

UFC star Colby Covington lauded Dana White for giving fighters the ability to speak their minds without fear of repercussions.

Covington appeared on "OutKick The Morning" with Charly Arnolt and was asked about whether comments he’s made, like the ones about Leon Edwards and where his father went when he died, were a part of his character.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Colby Covington looks up

Colby Covington reacts following a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

"I’m a big [person] that lives within facts over feelings," Covington said. "So, anytime I say something, if there’s truth to it and it hurts someone’s feelings, it is what it is. This is America. We’re entitled to our own speech."

"That’s why I love the UFC and am so thankful to be a UFC fighter because Dana White doesn’t put a muzzle on any of us. He’s not like in the NBA where he tells the players what they can say, and if they say something wrong they’re not getting a paycheck. No, Dana White, he’s all about giving us freedom of speech."

Covington said there were plenty of opinions his colleagues have that he doesn’t agree with or like, but he respects them.

Colby Covington in England

Colby Covington is seen in attendance during the UFC 286 event at The O2 arena in London on March 18, 2023. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC'S DANA WHITE DELIVERS PRO-FREEDOM RESPONSE AFTER BEING ASKED ABOUT SEAN STRICKLAND'S TIRADE

"There’s a lot of people in the UFC that say something I don’t like, but I still respect their opinions and they’re still allowed to say them. It doesn’t mean they’re true. Facts over feelings for me all day."

Covington said he wouldn’t talk about Edwards anymore.

"This is the fight business, Charley, we’re not going getting locked in the cage to play patty-cake and to worry about some words and feelings we said to each other," he added. "We’re getting in there to kill each other. This is war and there’s no rules in war."

Colby Covington in Las Vegas

Colby Covington of the United States looks on prior to a welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards of England during the UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington event at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Covington lost to Edwards at UFC 296 via unanimous decision.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.