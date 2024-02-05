UFC star Colby Covington lauds Dana White for allowing fighters to have 'freedom of speech'

UFC star Colby Covington lauded Dana White for giving fighters the ability to speak their minds without fear of repercussions.

Covington appeared on "OutKick The Morning" with Charly Arnolt and was asked about whether comments he’s made, like the ones about Leon Edwards and where his father went when he died, were a part of his character.

"I’m a big [person] that lives within facts over feelings," Covington said. "So, anytime I say something, if there’s truth to it and it hurts someone’s feelings, it is what it is. This is America. We’re entitled to our own speech."

"That’s why I love the UFC and am so thankful to be a UFC fighter because Dana White doesn’t put a muzzle on any of us. He’s not like in the NBA where he tells the players what they can say, and if they say something wrong they’re not getting a paycheck. No, Dana White, he’s all about giving us freedom of speech."

Covington said there were plenty of opinions his colleagues have that he doesn’t agree with or like, but he respects them.

"There’s a lot of people in the UFC that say something I don’t like, but I still respect their opinions and they’re still allowed to say them. It doesn’t mean they’re true. Facts over feelings for me all day."

Covington said he wouldn’t talk about Edwards anymore.

"This is the fight business, Charley, we’re not going getting locked in the cage to play patty-cake and to worry about some words and feelings we said to each other," he added. "We’re getting in there to kill each other. This is war and there’s no rules in war."

Covington lost to Edwards at UFC 296 via unanimous decision.